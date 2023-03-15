Jackie Charles Noble was born on December 14, 1953, in San Diego, California to Sandy “Jack” Noble and La Pearl Foster. Jackie was the second child from this union, after his older brother, the late Larry Noble. Sandy later married Bobbie Rice (Noble)
whose son Robbie Rice was
raised as a brother to the boys. Jackie, Larry, and Robbie grew up in San Diego in a loving home. Jackie attended San Diego Unified schools and earned a GED through the San Diego Community College System.
In February 1988, Jackie began the most significant journey of his life: FATHERHOOD! He was a loving father to his 3 children, Joleine Panther, Jason Garrett, and Alex Garrett. Their lives changed his forever. From supporting Joleine on her first day of college, to the excitement of Jason’s engagement to Mya, Jackie was there. He was filled with joy when his youngest son, Alex, was accepted into college, joined the Navy, and married Solange. Jackie was blessed with two beautiful, perfect, “can-do-no-wrong” grandchildren, Liam and Elizabeth.
Jackie’s Aunt Emma Norman was also a great influence on him. She instilled a heart of service in Jackie that lasted his entire life. He moved to Texas in the 1980s to assist Aunt Emma with their older relatives and attended church at Mt. Scilla Baptist Church with his auntie. He moved his son Alex from California to Texas to help him complete grade school and enroll in college with support and guidance. He later moved to San Diego to care for his father and brother before they passed.
In 2021, he moved to Kingsland, Georgia to spend time with his son and family. He spent his days integrating with the community where he was mostly known as Mr. Jack. Through it all, his grandchildren were the apple of Jackie’s eye. He had no greater love than the love he had for them. Whether it was attending Liam’s karate lessons, having a meal or a stroll with them, they made Jackie smile. Whenever the grands saw him, they would argue about who would hold Grandpa’s hand. This true love was evident every time they got together. Yes, they were the joy of his life.
God called Jackie home to glory on the evening of January 31, 2023. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and brothers. He is survived by his Aunt Emma L. Norman of Hungerford, children Joleine Panther of San Diego, California, Jason Garrett of San Diego, California, and Alex Garrett (Solange) of Kingsland, Georgia; grandson Liam Anthony Garrett; granddaughter Elizabeth Anne Marie Garrett; cousins Carolyn Faye Norman (Arthur) of San Diego, California, Deborah Campbell (Julius) Pasadena, California, Sandra B. Norman (Michael) of Moreno Valley, California, Susan Norman of Houston, Sharon McCullough of Kendleton Texas, Angela Williams of Dallas and Shanda Williams of Dallas and a host of cousins, friends and family.
Jackie Charles Noble was truly loved and will be missed.
Services will be Saturday, March 18, 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Scilla Baptist Church, 3503 Hudgins Cutoff, Wharton. Tx 77488.
