Robert T. Hooper, aged 69, passed into the hands of his Lord on Monday, January 17, 2022 after a long, happy life. He was born February 27, 1952 in New Gulf to RT and Jarldean (White) Hooper.
Robert worked for Vector Cable, a division of Schlumberger as the Warehouse Supervisor for more than 25 years. While there he met Margaret Peterson and came to know her daughter Nanette. Robert and Margaret married and in 1981 welcomed son Timothy into their family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and wife Margaret.
Robert was Baptist by faith and Christian by heart. He was blessed by a second chance at love when he reconnected with his high school sweetheart Frances Deiterich. They built a happy life together for more than 20 years, welcoming the births of their grandchildren and watching their blended family grow.
He is survived by son Timothy L. Hooper and wife Cheryl, stepdaughter Nanette McDougall and husband Russell “Bubba”, stepson Vance Roberson of Magnolia. His fiancé and Life Partner Frances Deiterich.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Cheyenne and Mason Hooper; Meagan McDougall Ramirez and Lachelle McDougall Baca; Haley Roberson; and nine great-grandchildren. Robert always had a smile and never met a stranger. He was a lover of people and could sit for hours listening to them and sharing stories. He loved to aggravate and tease and never passed up a chance to “pull your string.”
Kaitlyn, Cheyenne and Mason were the lights of his life. He always looked forward to spending weekend evenings on their patio enjoying their company, having a cold Coors beer with Vance, Tim and Cheryl, and just catching up with their lives. He loved his own big front porch with its big table, where friends and family were always welcome.
After retirement, riding his motorcycle and riding his lawnmower brought him joy. When his heart disease took away his motorcycle, he replaced it with a new love - his John Deere tractor. His fur-baby Rowdy was always following behind him on the tractor, looking forward to a ride through town later in the “big truck”.
Traveling was something both Robert and Frances enjoyed. Taking mini trips during their early years occupied many weekends.
difficult, they could always be found in their car, getting some unsweetened tea and going for a drive. There weren’t too many roads in Wharton County that they didn’t explore.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday, January 23 from 5-7 p.m. and again on Monday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Religious service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Serving as Pallbearers are Russell “Bubba” McDougall, Christian Cox, Mason Hooper, Vance Roberson, Gary Pekar, Mike Snyder and Patrick Layton, Freddie Pekar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
