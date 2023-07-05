Paul Bernard Kulhanek, 73, of East Bernard, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023, at his residence. He was born on March 1, 1950, in East Bernard to the late Leopold Bernard and Elvira Wilde Kulhanek.
Paul was raised in East Bernard and graduated from East Bernard High School. He later attended Wharton County Junior College. He served our country in the United States Army honorably. Paul married Gwen Michulka on August 5, 1973. She preceded him in death on June 25, 1999. Paul worked the land as a farmer all his life. He enjoyed fishing, goose guiding and would even enter goose calling contests…….. and win, he would call and tell his brother that his truck “Took him to Louisiana again.” Paul was a devoted member to Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard, never missing the birthday or wedding anniversary to put flowers on the altar in memory of his wife. He was also a member of the East Bernard American Legion and a director of the East Bernard Farmers CO-OP. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, August “Mickey” and Dorothy Michulka.
Paul is survived by his “Irish Twin” sister, Shirley Sodek and husband, Rick of Fayetteville, brother, Bernard Paul Kulhanek and wife, Jackie of East Bernard and their children, Nikki, Ryan and Bryan, sisters-in-law, Phyllis Benton, Valerie Michulka and Rhonda Zahn and husband, Ervin, special friends, Paul and Dennie Krenek and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal following at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Monday, July 3. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery in East Bernard with Military Honors provided by members of the American Legion Post 226.
Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.