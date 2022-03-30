Lynn Harvey passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at a Clear Lake Hospital following a severe illness for 46 days. She was born on May 9, 1949, in Luling to the late Groover George and
Virginia Carter Colwell.
Lynn was raised in Refugio and graduateed in the class of 1967. She married Herschel Harvey on February 20, 1988. In Edna.
Lynn worked as a pharmacist technician for many years in the Wharton area. She enjoyed fishing, camping, sewing, helping people, and gardening. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was of the Christian faith.
Lynn is survived by her daughter Anna Wood and husband, Chad of Inez, sons, Eric Bricker of Boling, and Duane Alford and wife, Heather Frazier of Liberty, and Chad Harvey and wife Katie Snoden of North Richviue, Ohio, sister Terry Pursley and husband, Donald, of Huntsville, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday March 29, after 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. with the funeral service to begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488
(979) 532-3410.
