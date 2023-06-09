Yvonne Marie (Venglar) Wrench, 69, of Richmond, TX passed away on June 7, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 25, 1953, in Wharton to the late Roland and Margaret Scholz Venglar. Yvonne was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. She worked at Frito Lay for many years as a Finished Inventory Coordinator and retired in 2018. Yvonne enjoyed reading, sewing, loved to cook, and garden. She especially loved and enjoyed her grandchildren. The Halloween season was a favorite of Yvonne’s and she decorated the house every year.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Victoria Frankum and husband, Jacob of Boling, sons, Brent McClure of Austin and Anthony Wrench of Richmond, sisters, Cathy Haraldsen and spouse John of Dennison, Mary Ann Hopmann and spouse Ray of Victoria and Karen Davis of Wharton. Brothers, Tommy Venglar and spouse Carolyn of Colorado, Paul Venglar and spouse Kim of Ft Worth, Joe Venglar of Wharton, Keith Venglar and spouse Sandy of Wharton and James Venglar and spouse Mollie of Florida. Grandchildren, Hannah McClure, Katelyn Johnson, Tristan Wrench, Jacob Frankum, Jr., Jessica Frankum and Amy Frankum, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 11 after 4 pm. at Wharton Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton, Tx. Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
