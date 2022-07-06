Edna Kacal, 95, of Wharton passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in a Port Lavaca nursing center. She was born on August 4, 1926, in Ganado to the late Cyril and Jenofa Cernoch Srubar.
Edna was raised in the Ganado area and graduated with the Class of 1944. She married Clement G. Kacal on April 14, 1947. He preceded her in death on October 9, 1984. Edna worked as a receptionist at the Newgulf hospital for many years before working at Texasgulf Sulphur Credit Union until she retired. She loved cooking, making pickles and kolaches, visiting with her siblings and grandchildren, being outside and watching her Astros. Edna was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for many years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Zetka, Bernice Kurtz, Leon Srubar, John Srubar, C.G. Srubar, and Lad Srubar.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce Kacal of Port Alto, Gary Kacal (LouAnn) of Katy, and Randy Kacal of Wharton, grandchildren, Kevin (Genis), Kyle (Amber), Kristi (Stuart), Lynna, Eric (Kieu), Jennifer, Nicholas (Brooke) and Kayleigh (Marcus), and great-grandchildren, Kacey, Kylie, Presley, Jenna, Juliette, Levi, Korbin, Gabriel and Rose.
Along with her many friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after 9 a.m. with rosary and funeral services starting at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Kacal, Kyle Kacal, Nick Kacal, Eric Kacal, Kenneth Zimmerman, Kerry Johse and Jenna Krpec.
The family would like to extend their extreme thanks to the staff at Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehabilitation, along with Dr. Wright, Hospice and Chaplain David.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.