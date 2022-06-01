June Rose Smith, 93, of Wharton went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 29, 2022. She was born on June 6, 1928, to the late Clifford Charles Meeks, Sr. and John Eva Hickman Meeks in Port Arthur.
Following her high school graduation, June married Henry P Smith. He preceded her in death on August 5, 1985. June was a devout Christian. She loved to cook and tend to her flower gardens. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, traveling, crafts, and watching her soaps and Hallmark channel. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Wharton Homemakers Club, and a besides being a volunteer Pink Lady at Gulf Coast Medical Center in later years, she once worked at GCMC as a Ward Clerk and she worked at the Baptist Child Development Center for many years. In addition to her parents and her husband, Henry P. she was preceded in death by her two sons, John Charles Smith, and Clifford P. Smith; brothers, Clifford Charles Meeks, Jr., and William Meeks.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Elizabeth Matzke and husband Richard of Wharton, Kathleen Rose Wilson and husband Douglas of East Bernard; daughter-in-law Lynn Smith of Wharton; grandchildren Myriah Rose Vineyard, Casey Matzke, Jacob P. Wilson, Samuel E. Wilson, C. Paul Smith, and Jordan Smith; great-grandchildren Mattie Polasek, Paxton Rose Wilson, Brynn Wilson, Brodi Wilson and Paisley Wilson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Sherrill Spears officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Diabetes Association; www.diabetes.org or American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Make all checks payable to: American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.