John Henry Green, Sr. age 87 of Wharton, TX, passed away on July 29, 2023. John was born on August 15, 1935, to Lola Green Ganes.
John (Boy) leaves to cherish sweet memories his devoted daughters: Carry Foston, Letha Green and sons: John E. Green, Larry D. Green and a host of many relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Saturday, August 12 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at New Hope Community Church before service.
Funeral Service is as follows: Saturday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m., held at New Hope Community Church, 226 N. Fulton St, Wharton, TX. Burial was at Paradise Cemetery in Kendleton, TX.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
