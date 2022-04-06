Dorothy Mae (Wishert) Ziober was called to her heavenly home into the loving arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022 at her home in Wharton. She was surrounded by her family at the time of passing. Dorothy was born on February 23, 1930 in Garwood, the daughter of the late Willie Max and Hattie Louise (Wied) Wishert.
Dorothy grew up in Eldridge and went to high school in Crescent. She married Joe Ziober on January 6, 1951 in Wharton. Dorothy was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Lane City where she taught Sunday School and was the Church Secretary for many years. She was a devoted wife and mother who was truly special, the definition of a humble lady who was incredibly kind and gentle to others. Dorothy will be fondly remembered as a wonderful cook who enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. Prior to Joe’s death, Dorothy and Joe loved to go dancing with their friends. Dorothy and Joe loved to waltz dance.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Peggy Jones and husband James of Houston and Carol Wootton and husband Mike of Wharton; sons, Greg Ziober and wife Carolyn of Stockdale and Kenneth (Ken) Ziober and wife Connie of Tomball; sister, Esther (Wishert) Fitzgerald of Lane City; brother, James Wishert and wife Joyce of Brazoria; grandchildren Donnie Scott Wessels of Magnolia, Christy Matus of Katy, Wes Jones of Austin, Blake Ziober of Houston and Sydney Ziober of Houston; great-grandchildren Ryan Matus, Lexi Wessels and Hazel Jones. She is also survived by brother-in-law Alvin Ziober of Colleyville; sister-in-laws Bonnie Wishert of Wharton, Betty Jean Shoppa of Southlake and Lucy Jurek of San Diego. Aside from her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by sisters; Adel (Wishert) Giesie, Irene (Wishert) Giesie, Ethel (Wishert) Nelson, Hattie Jo (Wishert) O’Briant; brothers, George Wishert, Willie Wishert, Robert Wishert, Louis Wishert, and A.R. (Pete) Wishert.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Pallbearers are Donnie Scott Wessels, Wes Jones, Blake Ziober, Steven Matus and Sydney Ziober. Honorary pallbearers are Christy Matus, Ryan Matus, Lexi Wessels and Hazel Jones.
The family wishes a special thank you to Dorothy’s wonderful, considerate caregivers, Theresa Campos-Wells and Kay Johnson. Also, a special thank you to Houston Hospice for their care and attention.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Wharton Cemetery Association, Inc., P.O. Box 681, Wharton, TX. 77488.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
