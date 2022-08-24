Regena “Ge-Ge” Ham Bass of Wharton, Texas, 71, gently passed away on July 10, 2022 while surrounded by family.
She was born on February 23, 1951 in Port Arthur. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969 and received a BS in Speech and Hearing in 1972 from Lamar University in Beaumont. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in Education in 1975, a Master’s degree in Speech/Language Pathology and a Master’s in Audiology in 1978 all from Lamar University.
Regena began her career as a special education teacher for deaf children at Hardin Jefferson ISD in Sour Lake. She spent years managing a Rehabilitation Hospital unit reteaching stroke victims to speak again. Her focus then changed and she opened a private practice as a speech/language pathologist and audiologist located on the square in Wharton.
The final phase of her career was as an audiologist in Lake Jackson before retiring in 2018. She went on many trips around the world donating her time to run hearing tests and fitting hearing aids to locals. She enjoyed traveling for conferences, family, and fun.
She was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church of Wharton and the Plaza community theater. She enjoyed scrap-booking, attending live theater, especially musicals, and spending time with her friends and family. Regena will be remembered for always being put together with her jewelry, nails, and occasionally a hat. Her laugh was infectious to all that heard it.
Regena was involved for several years and in various positions in the Walk to Emmaus mission. She much enjoyed the meaningful relationships built there. She had a precious daughter, Lacey Renee, from her 20 year marriage with Tommy Squires. She was later married to H. R. Bass for 12 years until his passing.
Regena is survived by her daughter, Lacey (Squires) Ray and son-in-law Gordon, of Leander; granddaughter, Alexis Ray of Danville, Illinois; sister, Lisa LaFosse of Beaumont; nephews, Clark LaFosse of Houston and Brett LaFosse, wife Lauren and children Evan and Hayes of Magnolia and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil. S. Ham, Jr. and Ethameeta Jones; beloved husband, H. R., and brother-in-law, Harold LaFosse, Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Wharton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 1602 John Knox Street Wharton, Texas 77488.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.