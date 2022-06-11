Felipe Dominguez-Bosmenier, 60, of Wharton, passed away on June 6, 2022 at a Wharton nursing home following complications from a motor vehicle accident that happened in November 2021. For months he fought hard and though he was under medical care, he was blessed with more time with his family and created new memories before he was called home to Heaven. He was born on November 15, 1961 in Havana, Cuba to Felipe Dominguez and the late Haydee Bosmenier-Dominguez.
Felipe was born in Cuba and came to the United States 33 years ago in April of 1989 as a refugee. He was proud of his heritage, loved the food, coffee and like many, dreamed of a free Cuba. He married Berta Ferrer in Wharton in 1992. He was a truck driver and enjoyed the different backdrops of the open road and it’s sunsets. His family referred to him as a human GPS because no matter your location, with one phone call he could navigate you to where you needed to be. He enjoyed family road trips, action movies, and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Berta Dominguez-Bosmenier, daughters, Amelia Cleveland, Yolanda Dominguez, Christina Dominguez, Teresa Dominguez, Maritza Ferrer, Jennifer Ferrer; sons, Alejandro Dominguez and Douglas Ferrer; sisters, Sarai Aleman, Deborah Dominguez, Tatiana Dominguez; brother, Carlos Nigaglioni and grandchildren, Genisis, Victoria, Diangela, Sean, Nayomi and Alejandra. Along with many friends and relatives.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 10, starting at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Deacon David Valdez officiating.
