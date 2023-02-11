Mary DeLeon Trevino, age 93, of Boling, TX entered peacefully into rest Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Bay City.
Mary was born on December 14, 1929 in Bay City to Gorgonio and Herlinda Ortiz DeLeon. Raised in Newgulf, she was one of 13 children. She attended Boling High School and graduated from Fox Tech High School in San Antonio.
Mary proudly spent 42 years of her life working as a nurse. She began practicing in San Antonio at Santa Rosa Hospital, Baptist Memorial, and Robert B Green Hospital. After moving to Boling, she continued her nursing career working at Texas Gulf Sulfur Company Hospital in Newgulf until it closed in 1972. She would later work at Wharton Manor and Cartwheel Lodge, finally retiring from S.P.J.S.T in Needville, where she was director of nursing for 17 years.
Mary was incredibly passionate about sports, closely following every season of college football, the Houston Texans, and especially the Houston Astros. Her door was always open to her family, friends, and every animal she encountered. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, unwavering kindness, and infectious laugh. She was also a proud Marine Corps mom. A former CCD Teacher, Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Boling and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 11 of her siblings. She is survived by her son Michael DeLeon, daughter Michele Trevino Badajosa, youngest sister Sylvia DeLeon Ortiz (husband Joe), all of Boling, grandson Kevin Badajosa of San Antonio, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are family members Chris Martinez, David Sanchez, Joe Ortiz Jr, Edward Martinez, J.J. DeLeon, and Kevin Badajosa.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday. February 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Wharton. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
