Elisa Cruz Flores, 62, of Boling, passed away peacefully on July 3rd 2023, at her residence with her loving family at her side. She was born on June 22, 1961, in New Gulf, Texas to Lasaro Flores Sr. and Lucy Valdez.
Elisa was raised in Beaumont until 1974, then family moved to Fort Stockton, where she graduated from Ft Stockton High School in 1979. She worked as a Banker as her career, working at Community Bank in Boling and Wells Fargo in Bay City retiring in 2010. Elisa loved doing all sorts of crafts, watching movies with family, and baking.
Elisa is survived by her parents Lasaro Flores Sr. and Lucy Valdez, son Martin Flores of Boling, sister Leslie Lopez of Boling, brothers Gerard Flores and wife Lisa of Rosenberg, and Lasaro Flores Jr. of Kingwood. She is also survived by her grandchild Malachi E. Flores, nieces and nephews Matthew Lopez, Marcus Lopez, Lauren Flores, Cassie Flores, Gerald Flores III, Ashley Flores, Samantha Flores, Pandora Flores, Lasaro Flores III, as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Elisa was preceded in death by her sister Leilani Flores March 20, 2023.
Visitation will be held on July 10 at 11 a.m. at Wharton Funeral home with the service following at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at La Colonia Cemetery in El Campo. Reception at Holy Family Catholic Family Life Center.
Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Marion Hearn
Marion Hearn, 90, of Hungerford, departed this life July 5, 2023. Homegoing services will be Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. at Center Union Baptist Church in Hungerford, TX, burial Sandridge Cemetery in Egypt, TX.
