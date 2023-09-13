Gregory Keener, 61, of Wharton, passed away August 29, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Hungerford.
Gregory was born in Houston on July 11, 1962 to parents, Pat and Davlyn Whitten Keener. He was raised in the Spring area and attended Klein Oak schools. He was the owner and operator of Greg’s Pool Service for many years, servicing the Sugar Land area. He married Brenda Halsell on November 7, 1992 in Brownfield, Texas. He enjoyed watching sports, fishing and hunting, listening to music being with his family and enjoying a cold one with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Keener, his parents, Pat and Davlyn Keener, daughter, Kylie Forte and husband, Aaron, son, Ryan Keener and wife, Ashley, sister, Michele Keener and grandchildren, Allison Forte, Elizabeth Keener and Indigo Forte.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Tx. 77488. 979-52-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.