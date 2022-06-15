Edward was born at home in East Bernard on November 23, 1932, to Thomas and Annie Kopecky. He passed away on June 3, 2022, at the age of 89.
Edward grew up in East Bernard along side his three brothers and four sisters, helping provide and care for his family after his father passed away. He later joined the Army during the Korean War and returned home to meet and marry his wife and soulmate Bernice Schmidt Kopecky. He owned and worked Pearl Beer Distributing Co. of East Bernard for many a year. Ed and Bernice had five loving children - Debbie Gurecky, Edward Kopecky Jr., Lorrene Kraft, David Kopecky, and Bernadette Aylor. These children went on to bless them ever further with 17 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids.
Edward spent his life always surrounded by the love of his family. He and Bernice lived their lives to the fullest and were always together enjoying their fair share of Bingo nights, church picnics, family gatherings, and friends. He also loved woodworking, creating little projects for his children and grandchildren, and someone always got greeted with his playful, loving, yet strong handgrip. When he got you, he held on tight and wouldn’t let go, even at the age of 89.
He is preceded in death by his wife of over 62 years Bernice Kopecky, parents Thomas and Annie Kopecky, sisters Bernadette and Margaret, brothers Alfred and Larry, and daughter-in-law Gerry Kopecky.
He is survived by brother John Kopecky, sisters. Genevieve Hajvosky, and MaryAnn Hillmann, sister-in-law Linda Kopecky and brother-in-law Dennis Schmidt, and by his blessed children and grandchildren.
Visitation and Rosary Texas was held on Tuesday, June 3, 5 to 7 p.m.. Church mass service was Wednesday June 8, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, East Bernard, Texas.
Thank you, Dad, for being the son, the brother, the Husband, the Father, and Grandfather that you were.
We Love You Mom and Dad forever and will miss you until we’re together again.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Knesek & Sons Funeral Home, Wallis, Texas.
