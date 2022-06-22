Betty Jane Gwinner, 100, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ellsworth. She was born November 8, 1921, in Ellsworth to Charles and Mary (Fisher) Grubb. Betty was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth where she married Robert Charles Gwinner on May 26, 1946. She was a secretary for the local SRS office for 27 years. Betty was a 79 year member of Eastern Star, member of P.E.O. since 1965, and member of the Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church since March 28, 1937, the longest membership in the church congregation.
Betty is survived by her son Craig Gwinner (Brenda) of Wharton; daughter Nan Wooten (Coy) of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Kim Sheffield (Brent) of Allen, Chase Gwinner (Brittany) of College Station, Lindsey Renard (Tyler) of Ellsworth, Jackie Patterson (Doug) of Kingman, AZ, and Shelby Urban (Chris Pfifer) of Long Beach, CA; and great- grandchildren, Skylar, Samantha, Avery, Allison, Willie, Stevie, Addisyn, Bryton, Kinzleigh and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother John Grubb; and her husband Robert Charles Gwinner.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 24, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.
A celebration of life service will take place at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church. A private family inurnment will take place.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ellsworth First Presbyterian Church or P.E.O., c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.
Services under the direction of Parsons Funeral Home, 307 N. Lincoln, Ellsworth, KS 67439. 785/472-3861.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.