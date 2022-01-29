Helen Marie Dobias Matula was born on August 17, 1926 to William and Bessie Hranicky Dobias in East Bernard.
She attended schools in East Bernard, graduated from high school then went on to nursing school at St. Joseph.
She met the love of her life “Blackeye” at a dance night. They married on November 25, 1947 and had three children; two sons, Tommy and Rick and daughter, Liz. Helen left nursing career to raise and care for her children. She drove many miles to football, baseball, basketball, and band practices and attended all her children’s sports and school activities.
She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and working in her flower beds and large gardens. In her later years, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching EWTN to recite the rosary with the nuns. She was a chartered member of the Catholic Daughters in East Bernard and the oldest member of St. John’s Catholic Church.
She was a very loving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her children and grandchildren were everything to her. Her home was full of pictures and newspaper articles of all their accomplishments.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Dobias, her husband, Eugene “Blackeye” Matula. Numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Helen is survived by her children, Tommy and wife, Beverly, Rick and wife, Dottie, Liz and husband, Alan. Grandchildren, Eric Matula, Jessica Matula and husband, Taylor Smith, Adam Matula and Emily Estrada, Andrew Krenek and wife, Symantha, and Joseph Krenek. Sister Dolores Vacek and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday January 29 9:00 a.m. Rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m. and funeral mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Hungerford. Interment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Eric Matula, Adam Matula, Andrew Krenek, Joseph Krenek, David Vasek, Jimmy Vasek, Jessica Matula, and Taylor Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John’s Bell Tower Fund or the scholarship fund.
A big thank you to Angel’s Home Health Care and Houston Hospice for all their help, support, and care in the last few years.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
