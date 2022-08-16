Former Wharton resident, Robert C. Gardner, Sr. transitioned peacefully from an illness at his home with family by his side on August 7, 2022.
Robert was born June 25, 1956, in Arlington, Va. To Ira C. and Iola Gardner. Robert was a veteran who faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved his travels as a truck driver with his loyal and beloved dog, Kingston. Robert enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities including gardening, landscaping, and fishing. Indoors he appreciated his plants, his aquarium and a good party.
Robert is survived by his wife Audrey Patton, son Robert C. Gardner, Jr., daughter Tanja Gardner and granddaughter Amiyha. His mother Iola, brother Charles Gardner and wife Sandy Gardner of Wharton and sister Wilma Jackson. Also, many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ira C. Gardner, sisters Gloria Scott and Betty Francis Gardner.
He will be cremated per his request and a memorial will be announced by the family at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.