Janie Pena, 68, of Wharton passed away on February 13, 2023 at her residence in Wharton surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 5, 1954 in Wharton, to the late Ramon and Olivia Lopez Ramirez.
Janie was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School with the class of 1974. She married Jesus Pena in March 1981 in Wharton. Janie was a homemaker all her life, staying home to tend to the families’ needs. She enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and any other western movies on TV, visiting with her friends, spoiling her grandchildren and later, great-grandchildren and being active in her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Martinez, Anthony Ramirez and grandson, Frankie Partida.
Janie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jesus Pena, daughters; Rebecca Ramirez and husband Martin, and Stephanie Pena, son Michael Pena and wife Rachel, all of Wharton, brothers; John Ramirez and family, Rickey Ramirez and family, Alex Ramirez, Raymond Ramirez and family and Jessie Ramirez. Grandchildren; Michaella Pena, Macinzie Pena, Matthew Pena, Michael Pena, Jr., and Johnny Gonzales along with great-grandchildren, Zinnia and Frankie Partida, Jr. Her siblings, Mary Campos, Lucy Martinez, Dolores Ramirez, John Ramirez and family, Rickey Ramirez and family, Alex Ramirez, Raymond Ramirez and family, and Jesse Ramirez will miss her dearly.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 15 at the Wharton Funeral Home. The funeral services wereheld on Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at Peace Tabernacle Church in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented