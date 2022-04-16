Dale Ross Dancer passed into the arms of the lord on April 9, 2022 at a Houston hospital. He was born on January 22, 1951 in Victoria to the late Eugene Dancer and Dorothy (Griffith) Dancer.
Dale worked as a heavy equipment operator in the oil and gas industry, his family fondly remembers him as enjoying his free time riding the back roads, grilling outdoors and enjoying a cold beer on a hot day. He also loved to spend time with friends and family and telling a good story, whether it was true or not!
Dale is survived by his daughter, Amanda Alcaniz of Jacksonville and son, D.J. Dancer and wife Anna of Liberty City. He is also survived by siblings Jeanie Short, Brenda Baros, James Blanton and grandchildren Colton, Gage, Tyler, Ramsey and great-granddaughter Everleigh.
Relatives and friends are invited to his celebration of life on Sunday, April 24 from 12-2 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Words of remembrance by anyone who would like to share a story is encouraged. Interment will take place later.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488 (979) 532-3410.
