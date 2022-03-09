Bruce Felder, 85, of Wharton passed away, Friday, February 25, 2022 at a Richmond hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born in Wharton on May 4, 1936 to the late Thomas Dewey and Edith Wilemina Hulda Felder.
Bruce was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School. He was a longtime resident of Wharton. On October 26, 1962 he married Ruth Bee Felder, she preceded him in death on January 28, 2016.
Bruce served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He loved fishing in Matagorda and spent many days with Bee fishing for whiting. They enjoyed traveling as well.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Felder, brothers; Tom, Frank and Gary Felder.
Bruce is survived by daughters; Lorie Sawyer of Austin, Twink Pots & husband Pat of Elgin and Holly Mier of Fredricksburg, sons; James Kelly Felder of Parker, CO, Bill Harrison of Austin, grandchildren; Tes Sawyer, Lindsey Sawyer, Callie White, Morgan Rangel, Riley Felder, Keagan Felder and Laney Mae Felder and six great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, graveside services will be held on Friday March 11, at 4 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410.
