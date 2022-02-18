Mr. Dontrae Rashad Thomas, age 33 yrs. old of Kendleton, passed away February 13, 2022.
Dontrae was born on December 31, 1989 in Wharton, to Charles Lee Thomas and Gaylynn Williams.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel Friday, February 18, 1:00-6:00 p.m.
Services will be Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m., at St. James Baptist Church
We are asking that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 97-532-3602
