Gladys Marie Heger Dusek, 92, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 4, 1930, in Weimar, Tx, to Joe and Hedwig Heger.
Gladys married John Dusek on April 24, 1950, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Weimar, Tx. They celebrated 66 years of marriage in 2016.
Gladys kept her days busy gardening, cooking, baking, and raising her five boys. She loved her jobs working at Lissie Wonder Garden and Dee’s Floral. If you ever received a flower bouquet from Dee’s, there was a good chance Gladys made it. She was a master designer.
Gladys and John enjoyed their property in Weimar, the Bar D Ranch, which is where Gladys was born and raised. They spent a lot of time there relaxing, working, having family reunions, celebrating holidays, and just spending time with their family watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up and love the Bar D as much as they did. Gladys’s last visit to her precious childhood home was Memorial Weekend 2022.
Gladys loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and watching her favorite team on t.v., the Houston Astros. She was an avid domino and tarock player. Gladys always looked forward to playing dominos with her Orchard group and playing in tarock tournaments with her son, Mark. Once she decided it was time to stay at SPJST, she became involved in many activities, including Resident Council and bingo. She picked up her crochet needle and created countless treasures…afghans, scarves, potholders, phone holders, baby blankets, butterflies, magnets, and the list goes on. Gladys was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, KJZT, Catholic Daughters, and the American Legion Auxiliary in East Bernard.
Gladys is survived by her four sons; Eugene (Jackie), Allen, Mark (Patricia), and Patrick (Cheryl) Dusek as well as eight grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; Heather (Isaac) Perez, Jynna (Matt) Kopycinski, Tara Carrabba, Laura (Robert) Alvarado, Jill (Austin) Anello, Dylan (Caroline) Dusek, Connor Dusek, Logan (fiancé Samantha Buller) Dusek, Donna Kay (Calvin) Hillmann, and Koula (Chris) Micheles. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; Emma Geistweidt, Avery Carrabba, Townes Kopycinski, Crew Carrabba, Waylon Kopycinski, Brooklynn Perez, Cody Hillmann, Chase Hillmann, and Ryatt Micheles.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Georgie Cernoch and Mildred Mazoch; son, James Dusek; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Klecka Dusek.
Visitation was held Monday, December 26, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., with the rosary following at 6:00. Funeral mass was celebrated Tuesday, December 27, at 10:00 a.m. All services were held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 839 Church St., East Bernard, Tx.
Services under the direction of Knesek Family Funeral Chapels, Bellvile, Tx. 979-865-3121.
