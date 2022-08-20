“Mac” Milan Bucek, 77, of Wharton, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at a the Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels. He was born on May 12, 1945 in Wharton to the late Milam Crockett and Wille May Bucek
Mac was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School in 1963. While in High School he was an FFA officer and the Member of the Lone State Farmer. He attended Wharton County Junior College later transferred to Texas A&M and was a Member of the Corps of Cadets before being drafted into United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Mac married Bonnie Marie O’Neal on March 10, 1974. Mac enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing in Matagorda. He loved animals, often bringing in strays. He loved to decorate the yard for Christmas and his displays were bigger every year. He was famous for this secret BBQ sauce.
Mac was a Proud man, Proud to be an American, a Texan and Proud to be a Vietnam vet. He was happiest around his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his later years enjoyed telling stories about the good old days.
He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Bonnie Bucek, daughter, Crystal Marie Bucek of College Station, sons, Milan Bucek Jr. of New Braunfels, Marcus Neal Bucek of Colorado. Grandchildren Sara Paige Cunningham, Aubree Elizabeth Bucek and Jacob Bucek and great-grandchildren Carson Jack Cunningham, Keaton James Cunningham and Miles Elliott Herrera.
He is also survived by his sister Nan Gail Row.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday August 26 at 8:45 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Wharton. Rosary to be said at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton where military honors will be held.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. 979) 532.3410.
