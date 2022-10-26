Lucille Thompson, age 89, of Richmond passed away in Houston Hospice on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born on July 3, 1933, in Ridge, TX, to the late William Wesley Perkins and Ima Fay Johnston Perkins.
She married Donald Thompson in 1953 although he preceded her in death in 2016, she remained his faithful wife. They made their home in many areas, including Franklin for 22 years, Pasadena, Houston, and only recently, Wharton.
Lucille worked for EMSCO Continental as a buyer for 32 years, where she retired. She enjoyed playing scrabble, crossword, and watching Jeopardy. Her daughter said she was especially good at Final Jeopardy. Lucille was a devout Christian. Her happiest moments were spent with her family. In the last month of her life, she enjoyed watching a squirrel come every day at about 4:30 p.m. to get his daily drink of water. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel McNamara; brothers, Wesley Perkins, David Perkins, Dryel Perkins, and Corbert Perkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Person, and husband, Ed of Richmond, granddaughter, Jennifer Wright, great-granddaughter, Karlee Wright, sisters, Betty Wester and Elizabeth Storemski, sisters-in-law, Martha Perkins and Helen Perkins.
A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, October 22, at 4 p.m. at Abell St. Church of Christ, with Rev. Ralph Bryant officiating. A graveside service was held on Monday, October 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Michael Perkins, Greg Raley, Jason Adams, Daniel Adams, Tommy Wells, Russel Storemski, Jonathan Storemski, and Ben Cox.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. 979. 532.3410.
