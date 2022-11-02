“Her children rise up and call her blessed...” Proverbs 31:28
Annie (Anita) Trevino Cantu went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born on July 23, 1922 in Dilworth to Ysmael and Louisa Trevino.
In her early years her family moved to Glen Flora, and then to Wharton, which she called home for most of her life. At the age of eighteen Anita married the love of her life, Jose (Joe) Loya Cantu. Together they raised their seven daughters and an adopted grandson. Joe and Anita were married for 53 years.
Anita’s devotion to her family and to God defined her life. A pillar of faith, she modeled by example what it meant to love God and others. Her inspirational testimony of God’s healing miracles has had a lasting influence on her family and others. As a member of Bethel Church in Wharton, she served faithfully as President of the Ladies’ Auxiliary for over twenty years. After the death of her husband, Anita moved to Houston to be with her daughters. She attended Life Tabernacle, and in her later years enjoyed home bible studies. Anita will be remembered as a loving and Godly woman. On the morning of her final day, her hands were raised in praise.
Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, five siblings and four sons-in-law.
Left to cherish her memories are daughters Annie Perez, Vivian Fuller, Minerva Cantu, Louise Gwosdz, Lynda Cobbs, Lydia Cantu, Debbie Cantu, and son Joe A. Cantu, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 2, at 2 p.m. at the Wharton Funeral Home.
