Ruben M. Perez, 81, of Victoria, TX passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023. He was born on April 19, 1942, in Brownsville to Daniel Perez and Delfina Martinez Perez.
Ruben was raised in Brownsville and attended schools there. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1329 in Victoria. Ruben enjoyed buying and selling at flea markets, fixing things, painting and being a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maria Reyna and brothers, Rudolfo Perez and Rafael Perez.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Perez of Houston; daughters, Rebecca Perez Rossman of Victoria and Brenda Perez Huff of Victoria; stepdaughters, Pauline Rodriguez, Diane Martinez,
Christine Gonzales, Sylvia Saldana and Lorraine Cabrera all of Houston; sister, Tina Ocanas and husband, John and brother, Daniel Perez and wife, Linda both of Victoria. Grandchildren, Reuben A Ramirez, Jason R. Ramirez, Courtney Huff, Darian Pinn, Justin Pinn and great grandchild, Dublin Ramirez.
Visitation was at Wharton Funeral Home on Friday, May 5 after 5 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton at 11 am., Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
