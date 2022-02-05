Willie Howard, 80, born Dec. 16, 1941 departed this life Jan. 24, 2022. Memorial service will be Feb. 5, 10 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Most Precious Memories Entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
