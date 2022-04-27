Jeremy Lee Estrada, age 35, was born August 18, 1986, in Columbus, and ascended into heaven on April 17, 2022.
Jeremy was a resident of Wharton County, father to one son, a long-time life partner, and an incredible friend to many. He worked as a manager for Los Cucos in Wharton and El Campo for 10 years and was in the process of achieving his bachelor’s degree in business finance. In addition to Jeremy’s range of fashion and style, his compassionate heart was grander than most and he displayed that highly by caring for his variety of animals, including birds, fish, and rabbits. Jeremy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing funny games on game night, dancing and being goofy. His ray of light would fill a room with an abundance of joy and laughter.
Jeremy is preceded in death by his mother Ruby Garcia, grandparents Theodore and Emma Manciaz, uncles Ted Manciaz and Alex Manciaz, and nephew Damien Deleon. He is survived by his life partner Tony Mcleman, son Kadien Martinez, sisters; Ruby Estrada and (Frank), Monica Glover (Arthur), Stacy Deleon (David), Stephanie Navarro (Erik), brothers; Mateo Navarro III (Stacey), and Samuel Zamora, aunts; Emma “Mom #2” (Jerry), Mary (Joe) and Fela (Johnny), uncles; Clifton (Diana), Randy (Elaine), Clarence (Anna), Oscar (Brenda) and Jessie. In addition, he is survived by an abundance of nieces and nephews: Lizette, Kianna, Larasha, Natalie, Chelsie, Sierra, Frank, Haleigh, Mateo, Bobby, Belinda, Dana, Melody, Dallas, Emma, and Sara.
Funeral pallbearers; Henry Garcia, Mateo Navarro III, David Deleon, Frank Cobia III, Mateo Navarro IV, Kianna Spears, Erik Gallegos. Honorary Pallbearers; Martin Garcia Jr., Jamie Rosales, Laura Solis, Laray Glover, and Marty Manciaz.
Remember Me
To the living, I am gone. To the sorrowful, I will never return. To the angry, I was cheated but, to the happy, I am at peace and to the faithful, I have never left. I cannot speak, but I can listen. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So as you stand upon the shore gazing at a beautiful sea, remember me. Remember me in your hearts, in your thoughts, and the memories of the times we loved. The times we cried, the battle I fought and the times we laughed. For if you always think of me, I will have never gone.
Visitation for friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 25 at Wheeler Funeral Home. The rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral mass will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Robert's Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo. 612 W. Jackson, El Campo, Tx 77437. 979/543-3512.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.