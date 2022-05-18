Mirenda Kaye Moore, 64, of Houston passed away May 05, 2022. Ms. Moore was born on August 16, 1957 in Wharton to Don Allen Wilson and Ida Mae Moore.
Mirenda is survived by her daughters: Christina Moore (Bob), Robin Scott and Faynika Moore, sons; Christopher Moore, Maurice Wilson and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 21 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Services at 11:00 a.m., all held at God’s True Church, 1401 West Tidwell in Houston.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3602.
