Victor Lopez, 66, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at his residence in Boling. He was born on December 15, 1956, to the late Leonard Lopez, Sr. and Maria Mireles Lopez in Newgulf, TX.
Raised in Newgulf Texas, he loved fishing, both fresh and saltwater. He enjoyed cooking Bar B Que for his family and friends and was known for his chicken wings. He loved visiting with his grandchildren and going to their Boling football games to watch them play. He married Delores Horta Lopez on February 27, 1999. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2020. He began his career at Texas Gulf and went on to work for JM Eagle as an operator. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Delores Lopez
Victor will be greatly missed by daughter, Rose Miranda “Mandy” Sanchez and husband, Robert “RJ” of Boling; sisters, Florence Lopez, Alice Martinez and husband, Tony, Lydia Mata and husband, Catarino “Wimpy”, and Debbie Abbott and husband, Anthony; brothers, Leonard Lopez, Frankie Lopez and David Lopez; grandchildren, James Mark Raymond Jr., Lina Miranda Raymond, Cruz Steven Raymond, Robert Joseph Sanchez Jr.”Robby”, Myrissa Renae Rangel and husband, Josh, Romeo Joaquin Sanchez, Rico Jeremiah Sanchez, and Ramone Jacob Sanchez and his great-grandchildren, Lola, Leia and Lucy.
Visitation will be held after 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with Father Antonio Perez. Serving as pallbearers will be RJ Sanchez, Robby Sanchez, Romeo Sanchez, Rico Sanchez, Matt Losito and Jason Acosta. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
