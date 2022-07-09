Darant Durant Williams, 29, of Stafford born August 24, 1992 to Irma Williams & Roy Jackson in Wharton, tragically lost his life on June 22, 2022. Durant services will be Saturday,  July 9 at 1 p.m. at  New Faith Church in Wharton with burial following at Roberts Cemetery of Wharton (Foggy Bottom). Masks are required.

Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715. 

To plant a tree in memory of Darant Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.