Darant Durant Williams, 29, of Stafford born August 24, 1992 to Irma Williams & Roy Jackson in Wharton, tragically lost his life on June 22, 2022. Durant services will be Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at New Faith Church in Wharton with burial following at Roberts Cemetery of Wharton (Foggy Bottom). Masks are required.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
