Raymond Jackson, 81, of Boling born November 19, 1941 in Pledger, TX went home to be with the Lord April 30, 2023 surrounded by family.
In his honor, a visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2-6 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Homegoing services will be Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. at TBA.
Burial following at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pledger.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532 2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.