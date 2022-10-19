On October, 16, 2022, Peggy Duyka of Wharton Texas, was called home to Jesus after a courageous battle at MD Anderson.
Loved by many, Peggy with her gentle nature devoted her life to Jesus and her family. Peggy requested a simple obituary. What is more important is the many experiences she had with her family, friends and many cousins.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Duyka in 2000 and Georgie Drastata Duyka in 2013. She is survived by her three sisters, Susan Harrison and husband Richard, Lanette Thomas and husband Tommy and Natalie Duyka. Two nephews and niece, Ryan Thomas, Russell Harrison, Morgan Thomas Janise and husband Justin. Great- nieces and nephew, Taityn Thomas, Riley Janise, and Easton Thomas along with her extended family Jena Linton, Taylor Linton, Jason Linton and Abbey Crane and the Carmelite Monastery of Saint Teresa.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19 after 5:30 p.m. with a rosary recited by Glenn Kleas at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. at St John Catholic Church in Taiton. Burial will be in the St John Cemetery in Taiton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Mass donations be made in her honor.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy Wharton, Tx 77488. (979) 532-3410.
