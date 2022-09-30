Larry P. Robertson, 75 years old passed away in the arms of the Lord, on September 23, 2022 , at his home surrounded by family, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Ramona California April 1st 1947 to Former Fire Chief Rick Robertson and mother Kitty of Ramona California.
Larry and his wife Diane (Dee) were married in Ramona California on May 17,1975. He is survived by his wife, Dee, brother, Randy Robertson of Ramona Ca. and his sons, Mike Robertson and wife Amy of Spring, and Randy Robertson of Wharton. Grandchildren, Terra Robertson of Wharton, Justin Robertson of Spring, Shelby Robertson of Needville, Cassidy Robertson of Brazoria, Phoenix Robertson of Brazoria, Brenton Robertson of Brazoria, Chasity and Siera Lee of Spring.
He has four great-grand children and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Former Fire Chief Rick Robertson and mother Kitty of Ramona California, brother Richard Robertson of Billorica, Mass. Nephews, Chad Robertson of Ramona Ca. and Richard Robertson, of Wharton.
Larry grew up in Ramona California, Larry and Dee moved to Texas making Wharton their home in 1978.
He was a flooring specialist in Wharton County and surrounding areas and was well known for his floor installations here in Wharton, He retired in 2015.
He enjoyed going for his afternoon beer with the guys at J's. and was very well liked, he always had a story or joke to share. He loved the beach and talking with anyone about anything. Watching Sunday football with family and hated missing an episode of his favorite game shows Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune.
Larry served two terms in Viet Nam 1969-1972, with the United States Army as a Combat Engineer, He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert (Rifle) Medal, and Commendation Medal. He served with the 11th Armored Calvary. and other units attached.
Hernandez Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
A Memorial Service with Military honors will be held Saturday, October 8 at 1:00 p.m. at American Legion 221 Croom Dr. Wharton, Texas 77488.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.