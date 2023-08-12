Bennie J Matusek of Deer Park, Texas received his eternal reward on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Bennie was born on January 24, 1930, to Anton Louis and Mary Kubena Matusek in Hungerford. Bennie was the seventh of eight children and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Bennie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Dill Matusek of Deer Park; daughter Donna Pruitt and husband Kyle of Katy, daughter Teri Broussard and husband Dane of Wylie, son Bennie Matusek and wife Lucy of Pearland, son Ed Matusek of Spartanburg, SC, son John Matusek and wife Danielle of Deer Park; grandchildren Ashley Rice and husband Justin, Matthew Barton, Adam Broussard and wife Anna, Crispin Matusek, Haley Matusek, Addison Matusek, Nathan Matusek; great-grandchildren Henry, Lexi, Philip, and Stephen Rice.
Bennie was a charter member of St Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park which was established in 1965. He attended Texas A&M College and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Agricultural Education. Bennie worked in Industrial Hygiene at Shell Chemical in Deer Park for 37 years, retiring in 1991. He was a 75-year member of SPJST.
Donations in Bennie’s memory can be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or to your charity of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.