Martin Edwin Twardowski, 79, loving husband and father, of Pleasanton, went to be with our Lord on August 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Martin was born July 22, 1943, in Houston to Francis and Frank Twardowski, he grew up in the surrounding area of Wharton County.
Martin joined the US Army in 1963, serving a tour in South Korea before marrying his sweetheart, Carolyn Luco and starting his family in Victoria. Martin worked at Schlumberger for 25 years, retiring in 1993 in Pleasanton. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling and exploring various parts of the United States with his wife, discovering all the beautiful scenery and various landscapes, making wonderful memories wherever they went.
Martin is survived by his loving wife, of 58 years, Carolyn Twardowski, his two sons: John A. Twardowski and wife Lisa of Dayton, Daniel E. Twardowski and wife Jill of Helotes, his daughter Susan M. Sandborn and husband Nicholas of Cibolo, four grandchildren, Dillion Twardowski, Richard Twardowski and wife Michaela, Reese Twardowski and wife Faith, Collin Twardowski, two great-grandchildren Colton and Paislee, his brother Robert, sister Patricia and several nephews and nieces. Martin was preceded in death by his father Frank, mother Francis; brothers, Frank Jr., Henry, and Anthony Twardowski.
Martin’s family was special to him, his grandchildren always brought a smile to his face and held a very special place in his heart. He was blessed to see his great-grandchildren come into his life.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff, nurses, and caregivers at New Century Hospice of Pleasanton, who went above and beyond all expectations. The Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Century Hospice of Pleasanton.
A visitation for family and friends was held Monday, August 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 N, Victoria, TX followed by a graveside service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
