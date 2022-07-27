Charles M. Muenster, 86, of Houston, lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on July 22, 2022, and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on April 28, 1936, in Freyburg, to Carl and Gertrude (Michalek) Muenster.
He married Frances Bettin on November 14, 1959, in Needville. They raised a son and a daughter.
Charles worked for Brinks Armored Security for 31 years and retired in 2001. Charles, “Charlie,” enjoyed playing dominoes, listening to polka music, and going to church. His favorite pastime was watching sports. He loved his baseball, his favorite team being the Houston Astros, High School football, especially his Katy Tigers. They were his priority! You could also count on him having a paper towel and toothpick on hand.
Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Charlie was a devoted father and held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren that lovingly called him “Opa.” He never missed a Little League Baseball game of Conner and Carson’s or a chance to watch Ally cheer for La Grange High School. He was a member of Amvets and the American Legion Post 567 in Richmond for over 50 years.
Charlie is survived by his son, Charlie Muenster Jr. and wife, Michele of Katy; daughter Christine Kana and husband, Rodney of La Grange; grandchildren Conner Muenster, Carson Muenster, and Allison Veilleux; sister Charlene Kolenovsky and husband, Jerome of Schulenburg; sister Jeanette Brock of Schulenburg; and brother Delphin Muenster and wife, Cindy of Schulenburg along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Frances and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 29, at 9:00 a.m. at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels and Cemetery in Rosenberg. A service will be held at Davis Greenlawn on Friday, July 29, at 10:00 a.m
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church High Hill.
Services under the direction of Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels, 3900 BF Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Tx 77471. 281/341-8800.
