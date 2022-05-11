Alfredo P. Flores, 72, of Boling passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Sugar Land following a lengthy illness. Fred, as he was known to all, was born on October 16, 1949 in New Gulf to the late Cristobal Flores and Juana Perez Flores.
Fred was a welder by trade and a gentleman farmer. He was a lifelong member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford. His strong faith was apparent in the way he lived his life.
He enjoyed welding and creating metal art pieces. He raised a garden and would share his bounty with all his neighbors, family and friends. He raised cattle and had his special miniature pony named “Blossom”. Fred’s advice, jokes, and stories of our family history will always be remembered and greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, infant Alfredito Flores and Alonzo Flores, sisters; Feliciana Rodriguez and Paula Flores, nephew Thomas Valdez and nieces Katherine Rodriguez and Brenda Flores.
Fred is survived by his sisters; Maria E. Valdez, Sister Guadalupe Flores, Manuela Lopez and Antonia Arizpe and husband, Larry, sister-in-law, Teresa Flores; 14 nieces, 14 nephews, numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, close family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at Wharton Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon David Valdez. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 12 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford at 10 a.m. with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. A Rite of Burial and Committal will follow at St John’s Cemetery in Hungerford. In Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to St. John’s Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410.
