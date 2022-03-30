Lou Ann Kubena passed peacefully from this world to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24 in Houston after an extended illness. She was strong in her faith and looking forward to going to Heaven to be reunited with her husband Reed Kubena and the other family members who have preceded her in death.
She was born in Houston to Mildred & Charles P. Driscoll, Sr. She grew up in the Bellaire area of Houston & graduated from Bellaire High School in 1955. After high school she met and married the love of her life, Reed Kubena. In 1968 she and her husband moved to East Bernard where they settled permanently to raise their two daughters, Lisa & Lori. Lou Ann was active in all the activities her daughters participated in during their childhood. She was a Blue Bird & then a Girl Scout leader. She was also found in the bleachers for all the ball games & performances her daughters were in during those years...definitely their number one fan.
Lou Ann also kept busy sewing crafts and things for the church, leading a sewing group called The Material Girls. Her quilts became legendary among family members, called "Grandma Bena Blankets" or "Blankies". She bestowed them among the community as well to those she especially wanted to thank or show appreciation for. Up to the end, she taught the younger generation her quilting technique so that this legacy can live on beyond her. In her later years, she also enjoyed reading biographies & doing Sudoku puzzles.
Her church family in East Bernard agree that she was full of kindness and grace and loved the Lord with all her heart.. She was sweet and generous to all she met.
Lou Ann's family wishes to thank the First Baptist church members for all the love and support they gave during her illness and even before. Truly this fellowship has ministered and shown God's love in large measure to Lou Ann & her family.
Lou Ann is survived by her daughter, Lisa Moers and husband Steve, daughter, Lori Brummer and husband Scott, sister Clara Romero and husband William and sister-in-law Lilo Kubena.
Lou Ann is survived by six grandchildren, Elaine, Eric/Shawnessee, Edward Moers, Jeff/Jennifer, Beth Brad/Jess Brummer and seven great-grandchildren Addison and Charlotte Moers, Joseph, Joshua, Jacob and Mackenzie Brummer, and Jaxson Breazeale. Also honorary family members, her close friends Mary Claire Hawes & Linda Matura Byrd.
Aside from her husband and parents, Lou Ann is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Foster and brother Charles Driscoll Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday, March 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy and again from 1-2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in East Bernard. Funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at The Chesterville Cemetery on County Rd 262 in Chesterville.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
