Mrs. Ethel Mae Brooks, age 68 yrs. old of East Bernard passed away on March 09, 2022. Ethel was born on September 26, 1953 in Wharton County, to Carl Cook and Patsy Ivory Rucker.
Ethel is survived by her husband, Robert Brooks, daughters; Javonne Lychelle Brooks and Tamisha Latrell Brooks, granddaughters; Aniyah E’Mori Brooks and Brionne Kierra Butler and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m., held at Graveside at Sandridge Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Ave., Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3602
