Harriett Ross Gardner Davis, 64, of SugarLand born September 9, 1958 in Wharton to the late James and Ethel Ross Sr. passed away February 18, 2023.
Visitation is Friday, February 24 starting at 2 p.m. Harriett’s home going service will be Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m. at MLK Church of Christ of Wharton. Burial following at Peach Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the James & Ethel C. Ross Foundation. Venmo: @ james- ethel_foundation.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral of Wharton. 979-532-2715.
