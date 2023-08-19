Charleen Dixon, 98, of Silsbee and formerly of Wharton passed away on August 11, 2023, at a nursing home in Silsbee. She was born on October 25, 1924, to the late Walter Scott and Ann Marie Teske Garrett in Wharton, Texas.
Charleen was raised in Wharton. She graduated from Wharton High School. On November 9, 1946, she married Thurman Dixon in Wharton. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2019. Charleen worked at Prosperity Bank for many years. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was a longtime member of St John Lutheran Church in Wharton. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha, Leona, Irene, Dorothy, Gladys and Midge (Marjorie).
Charleen is survived by her daughter, Shirley Koenig and husband, Walter Gary of Lumberton, grandchildren, Shellye Kimler and husband, Andrew, and Scott Allen Koenig and wife Vickie, great-grandchildren, Savanna Adams, Anthony Culpepper, Kelcie Culpepper and Logan Kimler.
Visitation will be held between after 12 noon on Saturday, August 19 at Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. also at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532*-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.