Ruth Laverne Koenig Tucker of Wharton, formerly of Louise, died December 31, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born August 3, 1925 in Red Bluff Community (Lolita) to Allen and Ruby Schoelman Koenig.
She was affectionately known as “Mamoo” to those who loved her.
She is survived by her son Allen Tucker and wife Kathy; daughter Pamela S. Hubenak; grandchildren Melissa Aleman, Tammy DuBroc, Dana Jenkins, Leigh Dye, Jill Atkinson, Amanda Cox, Stephan Hubenak, Alicia Foy, and Clint Workman; sister Shirley Roades; 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Lee Tucker, daughter Lori Jo Faas, grandsons Jarrad McDaniel and Shawn Hubenak, and brother Jack Koenig.
Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home.
Funeral services were 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, at First Baptist Church of El Campo with Reverend Rick DuBroc officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers were great-grandsons Rayce Jenkins, Peyton Atkinson, Colt DuBroc, Garrett Pless, Cade DuBroc, Tristan Grant, Honorary bearers will be great-grandsons Luke Foy, Owen Foy, and Phoenix Workman.
Donations in memory of Ruth Tucker may be made to the First Baptist Church of El Campo.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Services were under the direcrtion of Triska Funeral Home El Campo, Texas. 979-543-3681.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.