Pamela “Pam” Jean Howard, age 75, of Mullin, passed away peacefully at home from a rare neurological disease, Corticobasal Degeneration, on July 6, 2023. A memorial service for Pam will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early.
Pam was born on July 11, 1947 in El Campo to Erick and Dorothy Petersen. She grew up in Wharton and graduated High School in 1965. She attended Texas Tech University and then the University of Texas where she met Dr. Donald Howard. Pam and Donnie were married on March 7, 1970. After Donnie completed his residency, they moved to Sioux City, Iowa and raised their three children, Chris, Sara, and Tim. After Donnie retired, they moved to Mullin in 1991. Pam enjoyed tennis, golf, and gardening. She was also an excellent southern homestyle cook.
Pam is survived by her husband, Donnie Howard; three children, Chris Howard, Sara Lent and husband Dan, and Tim Howard; three grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Ann Harding.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald Petersen.
Online condolences, memories and tributes can be made to the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.
Services under the direction of Heartland Funeral and Cremation Service, 303 Early Blvd., Early, Tx 76802. 325-646-9424.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.