Jewel Stewart Hendricks, age 83 of Houston, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Jewel was born on March 29, 1940, in Lee County, the first child of George Frances and Lorene Brown.
Jewel leaves special memories with her devoted children, grandchildren and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation is Friday, April 28 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Service is as follows: Saturday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. held at Reed and Family Funeral Service Chapel, 2922 1St St., Rosenberg, TX. Burial will be at Murphy Jones Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.