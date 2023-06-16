Lynne Perry Jackson Greer, age 68, resident of Houston, TX and formerly of Wharton, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2023, at League City nursing center. She was born on August 6, 1954, in Wharton to the late Billy Matthews Sr. and Delores Jackson Kuykendall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Fredrick L Kuykendall, Ivan Kuykendall and Larry Matthews.
Lynne was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. She later attended Wharton County Junior College. She worked as an operator at the El Campo Aluminum Company for many years. She also worked for Comcast Telecom and as a MetroLift driver for several years. Lynne enjoyed going to Galveston Beach, collecting stones/rocks, she loved watching the WNBA, playing ping pong and camping.
Lynne is survived by her children, Plezette Greer-Martin and husband Ceaser of Houston, James Greer Jr; and wife Patrina of Rosenberg and Javas Greer of Houston; step-children, Jamie Temple of Wharton, and Jameca Greer Williams and husband Tim of Sorrel; siblings, Gregory Kuykendall of Wharton, C.L. Kuykendall and wife Viola of Wharton, Letitia Smith and husband Roland of Houston, Billy Matthews and wife Janice, Michael Matthews, Ronald Matthews, Donald Matthews and David Matthews and wife Beverly; Aunt Maranda Hill and husband Ron of Wharton, Uncle Melvin Hill of Wharton; and grandchildren, Tianna King, Antoine Greer, James Greer, III., Jaylon Greer, Jada Greer and Shania Martin, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, June 24, after 9 a.m. with Funeral Services starting at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the or any charity of your choice. Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
