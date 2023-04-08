Annie Mae Kalinowski, 81, of East Bernard, Tx. passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Sugar Land. She was born in Krasna on September 1, 1941 to Adolph and Annie Rose (Sliva) Svoboda. She attended Guardian Angel School in Wallis.
Annie later married Martin R. Kalinowski on June 26, 1965 in Wallis. Annie worked for twenty-five years at Gayla Kite Factory in East Bernard She loved to cook, garden and tend to her beautiful flowers. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard.
Annie is survived by her sons Martin R. Kalinowski, Jr. and wife Beth of Wharton, Jody Kalinowski of East Bernard. Grandsons Bobby Glenn of East Bernard and Brian Glenn of El Campo. Sisters-in-law Sandy Sanders (Ron) and Eileen Wuthrich (Delvin) all of Wharton, LaNell Kalinowski of Rosenberg and Emily Svoboda of East Bernard. Brother-in-law Daniel Kalinowski of Rosenberg as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her very special friends Jeanette Michalcik and Lucy Speciale.
She was predeceased by her parents, son Billy Glenn, brothers Victor (Agnes), Adolph (Emma) and Bennie Svoboda, brothers-in-law Marion and James (Pam) Kalinowski.
Pallbearers: Martin Kalinowski, Bobby Glenn, Steven Harp, Billy Benton, John Kalinowski and James Watson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hungerford Community Center, P.O. Box 396, Hungerford, Tx. 77448 or to the charity of your choice in memory of Annie Kalinowski.
