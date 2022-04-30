Jesse Dee Tyler, 78, of Sugar Land, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 25, 2022. Dee was born on June 22, 1943, in Wharton, to Orben and Jessie Tyler. He was happily married to his devoted wife, Joan Guettner Tyler, for 51 years.
Dee was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a proud graduate of Texas A&M University (1964), where he was an officer in the Corps of Cadets. He worked in corporate financial roles for Celanese, Allied Chemical, and Mobil Oil for 40 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was also a voracious reader who could be counted on to provide interesting observations and bits of knowledge to most any subject of conversation.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Dee is survived by his wife, Joan Guettner Tyler; children, Jennifer Tyler Johnson and John Tyler; son-in-law, Rob Johnson; grandchildren, Tyler, Matthew, and Kate Johnson; and brother, Steve Tyler.
Rosary service will take place at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 2, at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. Interment will occur at 4:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made in the form of donations to Mended Little Hearts (MendedHearts.org) or Fort Bend Friends & Neighbors Foundation (fbfnfoundation.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.