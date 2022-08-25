Rev. Donald Ruppert, passed into eternal life at the age of 75. He was born June 1, 1947 in Yoakum to Herbert and Annie (Friedel) Ruppert.
He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1965 and attended Baldwin Business College where he studied business and accounting. He worked the next five years for Tex Tan Leather Company as credit manager and assistant comptroller. During this time he was actively involved in the parishactivities at St. Joseph Catholic Church, coordinating the religious education program, was the first Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist appointed in a parish following Vatican Council II and was active in the Legion of Mary. He served as secretary-treasurer for Yoakum Rotary Club. In 1973, he left his position with Tex Tan and began studies for the priesthood in the Archdiocese of San Antonio. He attended St. Mary's University and Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio and was ordained to the priesthood in St. Joseph Church in Yoakum on January 20, 1978. He served in parishes of St. Ann and St. Luke in San Antonio. In April 1980 he was appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Victory Church in Victoria. When the new Diocese of Victoria was established in 1982, Bishop Charles Grahmann asked Father Ruppert to serve as his priest-secretary and Finance Officer of the Diocese. In November of 1984, he was appointed pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria where he served until 1996; he was then appointed pastor at Holy Cross parish in East Bernard where he served until he retired to Yoakum in 2019. He was a member of Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, 4th DegreeKnights of Columbus, Court Chaplain of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Chaplain of Boy Scouts, served on staff of the Victoria Diocesan Youth Dept., served as a team member of Engaged Encounter for twelve years and received Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award with his faithful membership since 1968.
Father Don loved serving God, his parish family and all he encountered through his calling. He was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews that shared his life.
Survivors are nieces, Kim Whittley of Edna, Monica Lee (Mark) of Crosby,
Dede Mooney (Tim) of Edna and Valerie Novian (Jerry) of Edna, nephew, Jeff Ruppert (Lindsay) of Yoakum and sister-in-law, Tina Otto of Edna. His extended family includes 16 great- nephews and nieces and 22 great-great-nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother Wilfred Ruppert.
Public visitation to begin at 1 p.m. with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., Friday, August 26 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 2 p.m., Saturday, August 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yoakum where his Baptism, First Communion, Confirmation, Catholic School education and Priestly Ordination occurred. The Rite of Committal to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are his great-nephews Shane Whittley, Clint Whittley, NathanWhittley, Blaze Ruppert, Justin Ruppert, Griffin Ruppert, Cullen Lee, GrantWebernick, and Ross Novian.
Memorials may be given to Donor's Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 1477 Carl Ramert Dr. Yoakum Tx. 77995. 361.293.5656.
